The fire service says it is dealing with an ‘extremely high volume of calls’ across the region as Storm Malik brings winds of up to 60mph.

The winds have already caused severe damage across the region with both firefighters and fire control at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) working hard to keep everyone safe.

Since 9am on Saturday January 29, TWFRS have already dealt with over 170 calls, far higher than an average day.

A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Both our Fire Control and Firefighters on the ground are working extremely hard to respond to those calls but we are prioritising incidents where there is a risk to life and would ask that you only call 999 if there is an immediate risk to life or property.

“Since 9am we have responded to 170 calls and we are working tirelessly to respond to those incidents to ensure the safety of residents across Tyne and Wear. This volume of calls is well in excess of the normal volume on any day.

“We remain ready to respond but we may not be able to respond to all calls of damage to property as we prioritise those calls where members of our community could be in danger. We want to thank all of you for your support and patience and ask that you keep yourselves safe whilst we deal with the extreme call levels during the storm.”

TWFRS deal with an overturned vehicle on the A19

In Sunderland, bosses at the Bridges Shopping Centre have confirmed they have partially closed part of the mall to shoppers, as well as some car parking, while they assess safety in the face of the severe weather.

Tyne and Wear Metro operator Nexus has also confirmed it has suspended services due to the high winds, while the Shields Ferry has also be docked as a precaution.

