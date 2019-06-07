Storm Miguel: This is when heavy rain will hit South Tyneside

It’s been a fairly mild and bright few days but that’s all about to change and unfortunately it won’t take long before Storm Miguel brings heavy rain to South Tyneside.

Although the sun is out this morning, clouds are forecast to descend by 10am with potential rain showers starting from around 3pm.

The Met Office has predicted heavy rain is due to hit South Tyneside at 8pm this evening and is set to carry on into the weekend.

Storm Miguel, which was named by the Spanish Met service, is due to bring torrential rain, thunder and wind to much of the UK.

Storm Miguel is a low pressure system named by the Spanish Met service. Although this low pressure system is set to weaken by the time it arrives in the UK this morning, the remnants of the storm will still bring wet and windy weather conditions to the UK.

Frequent and heavy rain showers are forecast for most of Saturday.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Further showery outbreaks of rain at first. These likely merging into more persistent rain in places through the morning, before easing later. Rather breezy at times.”

On Sunday, showers will be broken up with bright sunny intervals.

Following a fairly damp and mild weekend, with temperatures not set to top 15°C, the sun will be shining by Monday.

But looking further into next week, initial predictions look like it will be fairly cloudy but potential dry.