Sunshine, cloud and rain - how the weather forecast in shaping up in South Tyneside for the week ahead

So when will it be time to slap on your sun cream and will you need an umbrella? Here’s a breakdown of what the weather has in store for South Tyneside this week according to the Met Office.

Monday will see a wet start to the day with heavy rain forecast until midday. While the afternoon looks set to be dry and cloudy, light rain is also forecast for 5pm, with showers at 6pm. The top temperature is forecast for the evening, at around 18°C. Winds will be from the South East at around 9mph.

Tuesday looks set to be a cloudy day and predominantly dry with the chance of rain forecast at between five and 10 per cent, apart from 3pm when there is a 30 per cent risk of a light shower. It will be a warm day with temperatures rising to a high of 21°C. Winds will generally be from a southerly direction at a speed of around 9mph.

Wednesday looks to be a dry cloudy day, following light rain first thing, with sunny spells forecast for 4pm. At 7pm the chance of rain will increase from 10 to 20 per cent but will fall to less than five per cent by 10pm. Winds will be from the South West with the temperature rising to 20°C.

Thursday is forecast to see the return of more settled conditions with clear skies and sunshine forecast throughout the morning followed by sunny spells in the afternoon and evening. The percentage chance of rain will be less than five per cent throughout the day. The temperature is forecast to rise to 19°C with light winds from the South West.

Friday is forecast to be a dry and bright day. The percentage chance of rain is forecast to be between five and 10 per cent, with a clear sunny morning followed by sunny spells later in the afternoon. The temperature will peak in the afternoon at 18°C with light westerly winds.