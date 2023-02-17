Tree demolishes bus stop in Whitburn as Storm Otto brings 80mph winds to South Tyneside
Stormy winds brought down a tree and demolished a bus stop, posing a hazard for drivers as Storm Otto brings winds of up to 80mph to South Tyneside.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, which is in place until 2pm on Friday, February 17.
Weather experts announced on Thursday that Storm Otto would move east across the far north of the UK from the early hours of Friday morning, likely bringing gusts in excess of 75mph to some northern areas.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Andy Page said: “Storm Otto will bring high winds and rain to the UK, with some northern parts of Scotland and the northeast of England likely to get the strongest gusts of wind, possibly in excess of 75mph. Warnings have been issued and could be updated as Storm Otto develops.
“There’s a chance of travel disruption and high-sided vehicles could be particularly prone to disrupted plans in this set-up. There’s associated rain with Storm Otto, with 40-50 mm of rain likely to fall over parts of western Scotland.”
The Met Office said:
:: Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. High-sided vehicles may be particularly prone in this set-up.
:: Some roads and bridges may close
:: Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
:: Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen
:: Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible