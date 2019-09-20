This is the weather forecast for South Tyneside on Friday, September 20
South Tyneside is set to enjoy a bright and sunny day although temperatures will start to drop this weekend as Autumn settles in.
The region was blessed with a warm start to the week although temperatures will now start to drop.
It is not expected to top 20°C on Friday, September 20, and there will be sunny intervals throughout the day.
The weather will remain fairly mild throughout the weekend with it remaining sunny for most of it – although temperatures will stay in the high teens.
The public will awake to a fairly cloudy morning although from 9am on Friday it is forecast nothing but sunshine for the rest of the day.
A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Any mist and fog patches clearing early morning to leave another fine, dry and warm day with long spells of sunshine. Becoming breezy during the evening Maximum temperature 20 °C.”