Eleven flood alerts have been issued for areas where flooding is “expected”.

The government website has issued a number of flood warnings this morning (January 5).

Flooding is ‘expected’ in eleven areas.

These include:

Blackwater and Newport on the River Medina

Hellingly and Horsebridge on the Cuckmere and Bull Rivers

River Avon from Didworthy to Aveton Gifford

River Brue and Glastonbury Millstream from Lovington to Highbridge

River Clyst from Broadclyst to Clyst St. Mary

River Lew at Gribbleford Bridge and Hatherleigh

Rivers Eden and Eden Brook from Crowhurst to Penshurst

River Taw (middle) from Taw Bridge to Newnham Bridge

River Torridge (lower) from Dolton to Bideford

Water Eaton Brook at Water Eaton

Upper Frome at Maiden Newton

There’s also 107 areas where flooding is "possible".

An amber warning for snow is in place for the East Midlands, North East England, North West England, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber until 23.59pm on January 5.

An amber warning for snow and ice covers the East Midlands, North West England, Wales, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber until 12pm on January 5.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for parts of Northern Ireland until 6pm on January 5.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for the East Midlands, the East of England, North East England, North West England, Wales, West Midlands, Yorkshire and Humber until 23.59pm on January 5.