Wet start for South Shields as North East flood warnings continue
South Tyneside can expect a drizzly start to Tuesday as the wet weather continues.
The Met Office’s prediction for the region today, October 1, sets out it will be a wet morning for most, with it likely to feel chilly with a strong northeasterly breeze.
That will turn drier and brighter from the north during the day, with the temperature likely to be around 11 °C.
Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has said it could reissue flood warnings for the Northumberland and Sunderland coastline during the day, after first raising the alerts yesterday.
Further ahead for tomorrow Wednesday, October 2, through to Friday, October 4, the Met Office has said Wednesday could see morning frost, with a dry and sunny but with a chilly breeze.
Thursday will see another frosty dry start, perhaps turning wetter and windy later.
Friday could see it remain unsettled, but the picture will become clearer in coming days.