What is weather going to be like on Christmas Day? South Tyneside weather forecast for the week ahead

As we approach the festive period, South Tyneside is looking set for a cold and cloudy week, with the chances of some rain showers scattered throughout.

Despite long-range forecasts suggesting that we could see some snow on Christmas Day, forecasters are actually unable to accurately predict the forecast until December 20.

This is what you can expect from the weather in South Tyneside, according to the Met Office:

Monday, December 20

Met Office forecasters are expecting much of Monday to be dull and overcast however it should remain dry.

The cloudy weather is anticipated to last well into the evening, with temperatures feeling cooler along the coast.

Daily highs are predicted to hit highs of 5°C.

Tuesday, December 21

Forecasters are suggesting that Tuesday will another cloudy and overcast day but should once again remain dry.

It is expected that it will be colder than Monday, with a light breeze making it feel chilly.

Highs of no more than 4°C.

Wednesday, December 22

Much like the few days before, Wednesday is once again expected to start off overcast but dry.

Wednesday will also be the coldest day of the week, with temperatures set to reach just 2°C.

Thursday, December 23

A dry start to the day but more rain is expected to hit South Tyneside as we head into the afternoon.

Forecasters are expecting light showers to continue throughout the evening and into the night.

Much warmer than Wednesday, with highs of 8°C.

Friday, December 24

Christmas Eve is expected to start off wet with some light showers before continuing for most of the day.

There could be some dry spells into the early afternoon but as we head towards the evening, more rain is forecast.

Highs of 7°C.

Saturday, December 25

Those dreaming of a white Christmas are set to be disappointed, with some light rain to start the day.

It should dry up around late morning to mid-afternoon however more rain is expected into the evening.

Temperatures are predicted to sit around 6°C.

