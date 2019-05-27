What's the weather going to be like in South Shields for the half-term holiday?

The bank holiday weekend may be drawing to a close, but families across South Tyneside still have a few more days off to look forward to.

The May half-term break has finally arrived, so we have taken a look at the week's weather forecast to help you plan what fun you're going to get up to during your break.

Despite having some warm and sunny weather in recent weeks, we may have reached our quota for the month with the next couple of days set to be filled with cloud and chances of showers.

Met Office forecasters may be predicting a mild week in South Shields, with temperatures up to 19°C heading into the weekend - but there won't be much sun to speak of.

The lowest predicted temperature of the week is 7°C in the late hours of Tuesday, with northerly winds making it feel cool on the coast.

What's the weather going to be like in South Shields during the half-term holiday?

Forecast for the end of the week said: "Wednesday starting dry and bright, but becoming cloudy with outbreaks of rain and hill fog.

"Generally cloudy thereafter with patchy rain, most likely over hills. Brighter in the east."

