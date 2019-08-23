What the weather has in store for South Tyneside this Bank Holiday weekend
The last Bank Holiday weekend of the year is here – so will it be a scorcher or a wash-out?
The August Bank Holiday is traditionally a damp disappointment – but the Met Office says this year is set to be different.
Chief Meteorologist Andy Page said: “This weekend sees a change for many with a return of high temperatures and sunshine. On Saturday and Sunday there’ll be plenty of sunshine, especially in the east, with temperatures rising into the mid to high 20s Celsius for many - it’ll be warmest in south-eastern parts where 31-32˚C is likely. Western parts are likely to see more cloud, and a probable cooling trend through the weekend.
Several heat health alerts have been issued in partnership with Public Health England nationwide for the weekend.
The dry, sunny weather will continue for many areas next week, especially in the south, though conditions in the north and northwest conditions will turn more unsettled.
“By Monday temperatures are likely to be lower than the weekend with the warmest weather becoming confined to the south east. Meanwhile, it will become increasingly unsettled in the northwest with rain and showers at times.”
The forecast from now until Monday says the weather is set to remain dry, with plenty of sunshine throughout the three days.
Tonight:
Dry with some sunshine this evening, though cloudier from 8pm onwards. Maximum 23C. Remaining dry overnight with clear spells. Cool in sheltered rural spots with a risk of isolated mist or fog patches. Minimum temperature 9C.
Saturday morning:
Any mist or fog quickly clearing, then bright sunshine all morning, with a maximum temperature of 22C.
Saturday afternoon and evening:
Fine, dry and sunny all day, with maximum of 21C. Dry overnight with clear periods. Maximum temperature 22 °C.
Sunday morning:
Ten per cent chance of rain first thing, with cloud cover clearing quickly. Maximum 21C
Sunday afternoon and evening:
Bright sunshine all afternoon, with scattered cloud cover returning in the evening. Maximum 22C
Monday morning:
Dry, with bright sunshine all morning and a maximum of 18C
Monday afternoon and evening:
Dry and still sunny, though with scattered cloud later. Maximum 21C.