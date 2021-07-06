When is the rain forecast to stop in South Tyneside? - Hour by hour weather forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

Rain fall at Littlehaven beach.

Met Office forecasters have predicted significant rainfall for Tuesday (July 6) and Wednesday (July 7) as the warm and dry weather conditions come to and end.

South Tyneside will see temperature lows of 13 and 14 degrees this week, according to the Met Office, and highs of 21.

Today (Tuesday, July 6) is set to begin with heavy rain, petering out into lighter scattered showers in the afternoon.

A Met Office spokesperson added: “Early heavy rain clearing and gradually turning brighter for most parts through the morning.

"Sunny spells and heavy, thundery showers developing into the afternoon, with locally torrential and slow-moving downpours in places.”

Tomorrow looks likely to get off to a dry start with some light showers in the late afternoon and early evening.

The rain is expected to continue until Thursday, July 8 when conditions are forecast to be dry and largely cloudy with some sunny spells.

The Met Office have released a list of things that members of the public could expect, including potential flooding which could cause damage to buildings, fast flowing or deep floodwater, disruption to public transport services, difficult driving conditions and possible power cuts.

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast in South Tyneside

Tuesday, July 6

12pm: Heavy rain, 14°C

1pm: Heavy rain, 14°C

2pm: Heavy rain, 14°C

3pm: Heavy rain, 14°C

4pm: Heavy rain, 14°C

5pm: Cloudy, 14°C

6pm: Cloudy, 14°C

7pm: Cloudy, 15°C

8pm: Cloudy, 15°C

9pm: Cloudy, 15°C

Overnight: Cloudy

Wednesday, July 7

7am to midday: Cloudy, 15°C

12pm: Sunny intervals 19°C

1pm to 5pm: Cloudy, 20°C

6pm: Thunderstorm, 19°C

7pm: Light shower, 19°C

Overnight: Cloudy

Thursday, July 8

7am to 10am: Sunny intervals, 14°C – 18°C

11am to 3pm: Cloudy, 19°C

4pm to 7pm, Sunny intervals, 19°C

