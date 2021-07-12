When the sun is set to return to South Tyneside and temperatures will be back above 20°C

While Monday and Tuesday will be grey and at times wet, the Met Office says the North East can expect: “Some patchy coastal cloud possible on Wednesday morning but this soon clearing to leave a dry, bright and sunny day. Settled with periods of warm sunshine through Thursday and Friday."

It will be warmer than it looks in South Tyneside over the next couple of days, although we won’t see sunshine before Tuesday evening at the earliest. Currently the sun is rising at approximately 4.45am and setting at 9.30pm.

Here is what the Met Office expects between now and the weekend:

The forecast for Monday

It will be showery throughout the day with the rain, quite heavy in the evening not stopping completely until about midnight. The temperature will stay at around 15 or 16°C all day and there will be a gentle breeze.

The forecast for Tuesday

There will be thick cloud for much of the day, with the morning particularly dark. However, it is at least expected to stay mainly dry; then, better still, the sun is forecast to break through at intervals from the early evening until it sets. Top temperature will be around 17°C.

The forecast for Wednesday

After a cloudy start to July 14 the weather is expected to resemble summer a bit more, with sunshine from around lunchtime onward and the temperature up to 19°C. The sun will stay out with a clear night to follow.

The forecast for Thursday

The Met Office expects continued improvements in the weather as the week progresses. Sunshine is expected for most of Thursday with a few clouds in the late morning and early afternoon, after which it should be bright clear skies all the way. Temperatures will reach 18°C.

The forecast for Friday

We are told to expect bright skies virtually all day on Friday, July 16 with highest temperatures again at around 19°C, with very little wind. This takes us into the weekend when temperatures are finally expected to climb to 22°C.