Week of events to promote support for carers in South Tyneside

Family members who devote their life to care for sick and disabled relatives are being reminded to “look after themselves” too.

A series of advice events is to take place next week across South Tyneside to highlight the range of help and support available to carers.

It is important carers look after their own health Coun Tracey Dixon

The drop-in sessions and information days have been organised as part of Carers Week, which runs from June 11 to 17.

This year’s theme is helping those who look after relatives to stay healthy and connected.

Julie McCord, of South Shields, cares for husband James who has muscular dystrophy and uses services including Lifeline and Mental Health Concern.

She said: “As a carer it can often be difficult to find a little bit of “me time”, but it is important to take care of your own mental health.

“We have had loads of help, which has made the world of difference to know that support is out there.”

A celebration and information event will take place on Friday, June 15 at the Clover and Wolf pub, in Brigham Place, South Shields, between 10am and 3pm and features information stalls from a range of support organisations, healthy food demonstrations, therapies and entertainment.

Coun Tracey Dixon, lead member for independence and wellbeing, said: “Carers do an amazing job looking after loved ones, but it is important that they look after their own health and wellbeing.

“That’s why we want to make sure all our carers know about the range of support available to them so that they can take some time out of their day for themselves.”

For information and details on activities, visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/carersweek.