Weeks of roadworks as council gets ready for improvements

Drivers are being given advance notice about a series of road closures to allow work to be carried out on routes across the borough.

South Tyneside Council is planning to install new pedestrian crossings, lay new road surfaces and has a host of maintenance tasks to carry out in coming weeks.

Works often require roads to be closed or traffic management to be put in place and as always we try to keep any disruption to a minimum. Council spokesperson

Notices have gone up across the area giving prior notice to motorists over restrictions to be put in place to allow the work to be carried out.

A council spokes woman said: “A wide range of works are carried out, from the maintenance of roads and highways structures to to the installation of road safety measures.

“This Work often require roads to be closed or traffic management to be put in place and as always we try to keep any disruption to a minimum.

“We also support external organisations, such as utility companies, while they carry out work across the area.

“For details of latest roadworks in South Tyneside, including the ongoing major scheme at The Arches, visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/roadworks.”

Maintenance will involve lane closures on both sides of Leam Lane, between Whitemare Pool and the John Reid Road roundabouts from 6.30pm to 6am on Wednesday, August 29, and Thursday, August 30.

Restrictions will also be in place on John Reid Road in South Shields between Leam Lane and King George Road on Tuesday, September 4, and Wednesday, September 5, from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Access to northbound traffic will be closed off on Bede Burn Road in Jarrow, from Sussex Street to Surrey Street, all day from Monday, September 17, to the Wednesday, and then again the following Monday, September 25, so that the manhole covers can be repaired.

Resurfacing will include Blackett Street in Jarrow, from its junction with Rolling Mill Road and Potter Street, all day on Sunday, September 2, 9 and 16.

New pedestrian crossings will be installed on York Avenue, Jarrow, with a southbound section near Valley View to be closed all day from Wednesday, August 15, to Wednesday, August 22, and then close to Bamburgh Grove on the northbound side from Thursday, August 23, to Sunday, September 2.

Level crossing maintenance is also planned for Benton Road in Boldon from Saturday, September 8, and Sunday, September 9, from 10pm to 8am, and then again on Monday, October 1, and Tuesday, October 2, from 10pm to 7am.

Resurfacing work by Autolink, which is responsible for the upkeep of the A19, will also continue this week, running from 8pm to 6am northbound between the Testo’s and Lindisfarne roundabouts, until Thursday.

It will start again on the same section from 6.30pm and 6am from Tuesday, August 28, to Tuesday, September 4, Sunday to Friday only.

Work will be carried out on the southbound side from 8pm to 6am from Sunday, September 9, to Monday, September 17, on the same days, with a fresh order in from Wednesday, September 19, to Wednesday, October 3, on the same basis.

A full list of planned roadworks can be found via www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/38187/Latest-roadworks.