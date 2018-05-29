Weight Watchers coach Mel is a real diamond

A Weight Watchers coach has been recognised for helping thousands of residents in South Shields and Jarrow move towards a healthier lifestyle.

Mel Wilson was recently awarded the Diamond Leader status for her work in the community.

The award, which celebrates a coach’s exceptional support to their members during their Weight Watchers journey, is only given to a select group across the country.

Mel continuously encourages her members to enjoy food with freedom, teaches them to adopt healthy eating habits and equips them with the skills to help shift their mindset on what really matters during their new healthy lifestyle and weight loss journey.

In 2017 alone, Mel helped her members shed approximately 6,128lbs – the equivalent weight of a female Asian elephant.

With a plan personalised to each member’s age, gender, BMI and lifestyle, Mel, who has lost 50lbs herself, has been committed to helping every member achieve their goal.

She said: “I’m so proud of my members and what they’ve achieved; it has been a fantastic year and to receive this award for doing something I love is amazing!

“It’s great to see my members enjoying the food they love and jumping off the scales feeling happy.”

Mel runs five meetings a week in Jarrow, South Shields, and Birtley.