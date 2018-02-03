Wembley legend’s memories live on after record broken by Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen

A Wembley ‘legend’ from South Tyneside says his memories will live on forever – after his proud record was finally broken.

Part-time footballer Paul Chow, 37, scored the fastest-ever goal at the national stadium in 2010 when he netted 21 seconds into Whitley Bay’s FA Vase final against Wroxham.

Paul Chow won three times at Wembley with Whitley Bay.

Paul, who is originally from Jarrow but now lives in Hebburn, held the record for almost eight years.

However, it was broken by Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen on Wednesday as he scored 11 seconds into their 2-0 win over Manchester United.

Paul – who scored in FA Vase wins for Whitley Bay at Wembley in 2009, 2010 and 2011 – was ‘gutted’ to see his record go.

No one will be able to take away his memories, though.

The striker, who works in insurance for the AA and now plays for Northern League club Hebburn Town, said: “I was training with Hebburn when I found out.

“I came off the pitch and was checking my phone to see how Newcastle were getting on against Burnley.

“When I opened my phone I saw lots of tweets and text messages from former team-mates and friends, and that’s how I found out.

“It was a bit of a shock, and I was a bit gutted, but it’s one of those things.

Paul Chow with the man of the match award he won in the 2010 FA Vase final.

“It was really nice to have the record for as long as I did.”

Wembley itself sent a tweet to Paul after Eriksen’s goal, insisting he would always remain a ‘legend’ of the stadium.

As Eriksen’s strike came in a league match, Paul still holds the record for scoring the quickest goal in a cup final at Wembley.

It’s a moment which will stay with him forever.

Paul Chow's goal came after just 21 seconds.

He added: “At the time, I didn’t even think about the clock, as I was just so elated to score at Wembley.

“It wasn’t until afterwards, and all the publicity there was about it, that I realised how big it was.

“Since then, I’ve watched the start of some games at Wembley through my fingers hoping there wouldn’t be an early goal.

“There was always a chance it was going to happen some day, though.

“I might not have that record any more, but I still have incredible memories from winning at Wembley three times, and scoring four goals there.”