We’re bringing our Dame Vera Lynn-endorsed 1940s show to audiences in South Shields

A ‘Salute to the 1940's’ is coming to South Shields.

A 1940s themed show, which was endorsed by Dame Vera Lynn before she passed away, is set to entertain audiences at the Armstrong Hall, in South Shields, on Sunday, June 1.

Salute to the 1940's is a variety show which depicts the biggest stars of the day such as Dame Vera, Gracie Fields and George Formby - who is played by South Shields’ very own Colin Bourdiec.

As well as Colin, Gary Birtles, the show’s producer and compère/air raid warden, stars alongside his wife, Lorrie Brown, and Gary Walker.

Ahead of the production arriving in South Shields, he has told the Shields Gazette what audiences here in the borough can expect from Salute to the 1940's.

Lorrie Brown as Vera Lynn. | Other 3rd Party

He said: “It is basically a 1940s variety show with tributes to all of the traditional acts and big stars that you’d expect from the 40s.

“People will be able to hear songs like ‘We’ll Meet Again’ and ‘There'll Always Be an England’ and there is a chance for everyone to join in and wave flags.

“We put the show together because my wife, Lorrie Brown, has been Vera Lynn tribute for more than 25 years.

“She met Vera before she died where she endorsed the show and then we’ve built it up from there by putting other acts into it.

“We met Colin Bourdiec, who is a local lad from South Shields- he plays George Formby and we’ve travelled all round the country with him.”

Lorrie Brown with Dame Vera Lynn in 2015. | Other 3rd Party

Gary also spoke of his delight at being able to bring the popular show back to the North East, highlighting that audiences are always keen to get involved with the performances.

He added: “We’ve done a few theatres in the North East over the years, including the Customs House, and the audiences are always fantastic up there.

“It is great for us because we always have a really good time when we’re in the North East.

“Before we met Vera, we’d pass a book around our audiences so they could write a message to her and when we did the shows in the North East, we’d always get so many messages and memories from people who had met her while they were in the Forces.

“The North East is a special place with great audiences and we just love working there.

“We hope to see as many people as possible and after the show, we’ll come down to meet and have pictures taken with everyone.”

South Shields' own Colin Bourdiec stars as George Formby in the production. | Other 3rd Party

Having met Vera before her death, the show is now an ambassador of Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity, which looks to support children under the age of five with cerebral palsy.

Since becoming ambassadors, the production has so far raised more than £13,000 for the cause.

A Salute to the 1940's will be held at Armstrong Hall, on Stanhope Road, on Sunday June 1, from 1pm until 5pm.

Tickets are available for £12 from Ron Smith - you can purchase by texting 07701065173.

Ron has confirmed that tickets will be on sale on the door on the date of the event and will cost £14.

For more information about Salute to the 1940's, visit: https://www.facebook.com/salutetothe1940s.

