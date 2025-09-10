A South Tyneside women’s charity is looking for local backing for its period dignity campaign.

South Shields-based Bright Futures is urging people across the North East to add their names to a petition that calls for a legal right to toilet access for students during their periods.

The ‘Give Students a Legal Right to Access School Toilets When They Have Their Period’ petition is youth-led and supported by social media influencer Meagan Wells, who is also a Bright Futures ambassador.

Bright Futures, John William Street, South Shields | Other 3rd Party

The campaign is demanding that students should be allowed to use school toilets when they need them, without having to explain or justify themselves to teaching staff.

Speaking about the campaign, Dominique Hendry, Project Manager at Bright Futures, said: “No young person should feel embarrassed, anxious, or be forced to miss lessons because they aren’t allowed to use the toilet during their period.

“Period dignity is a basic right, and we’re asking our community to stand with us and show their support.”

Bright Futures is aiming to achieve 10,000 signatures on its petition by October 17, 2025, in order to take the matter directly to Parliament.

You can sign the petition by visiting: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/718682 - once you have signed, you need to check your junk folder for a confirmation email as your signature only counts once it is confirmed.

For more information about Bright Futures, visit: https://brightfuturesne.co.uk/.