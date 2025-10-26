We’re getting into the Halloween spirit with a community event at our Hebburn gym

KW Fitness is set to celebrate Halloween with a community event.

KW Fitness, on Victoria Road West, in Hebburn, is bringing its members together as it looks to mark Halloween with a community event on Saturday, November 1.

Titled the ‘Autumn Throwdown’, the event will see members split off into teams of three as they compete against each other during a workout.

Karleigh Wright, the owner of KW Fitness, has also revealed that she wanted to make the day special for everyone, so she has arranged for local businesses to come along and face painting for children.

The Autumn Throwdown, which will run from 9.30am until 12.30pm, will also see money raised for North East-based charity, the Women's Cancer Detection Society.

Speaking to the Shields Gazette ahead of the event, Karleigh said: “It will be a competitive workout so everyone taking part will be in teams of three but there will also be loads of small local businesses coming along to showcase their skills and products.

“We’ve also got things like face painting for children as it is going to be like a family fun day - I basically wanted to make it a big community event.

“The workout itself will be a no pressure competition as I’ve kept it in house, in particular for the girls who are a bit more shy than others.

“So for some of the girls at KW Fitness, it is the first time they’ve ever done any sort of competition in regards to fitness so for them to grow in confidence and take part in this, it shows the journey they’ve been on.

“We’re not just about body image, diet or before and after pictures, we’re about performance and how well you can perform.”

You can find out more about the event and KW Fitness by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/kwfitnessx.