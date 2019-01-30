Westoe Road in South Shields reopens after pedestrian is hit by vehicle

A pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle in the centre of South Shields.

Westoe Road was closed at its junction with the A194 Crossgate.

One witness said she believed the victim was a young boy.

Another woman said she believed the accident had involved a bus.

There were three ambulances at the scene and four police cars.

Westoe Road was sealed off just outside South Shields Town Hall towards the Westoe pub.

The scene in Westoe Road

Several buses were stuck and unable toe get out of the town centre but traffic was still flowing into town.

Bus company Go North East was unable to operate services at Chichester Road, South Shields Town Hall or Keppel Street.

The road has now reopened.