Wetherspoon plans £1.8million expansion for South Shields pub

A landmark pub in South Tyneside has applied for planning permission for a £1.8million plan to expand and have an outdoor seating area.

The Wouldhave on Mile End Road, South Shields, has submitted plans to demolish former nightclub and music venue, The Ranch House – situated next to the pub – to create an external dining terrace.

The Wouldhave, Mile End Road South Shields.

The pub, which is owned by JD Wetherspoon, is linked to the nightclub.

The application is in the registered stage with South Tyneside Council and the firm say the plan will create 10 jobs.

The application submitted by J D Wetherspoon, is available to view on South Tyneside Council’s website.

It reads: “The proposed layout involves demolishing large parts of the existing former nightclub building to re-configure the space closest to Coston Drive, with a large portion of the former nightclub constructed to create an external terrace area for the now extended pub.

“As part of the re-configuration the existing first floor area to The Wouldhave pub is altered for customer WCs and back of house areas, with all the customer area and kitchen located on the ground floor.

“As part of the scheme an external terrace area is proposed to be created to serve the pub and will feature several planters and planting as part of the landscaping proposals.”

The venue also has plans to have a platform lift to provide disabled access to the raised external terrace area.

It also hoping to have a change of use approved by the local authority to make it a drinking establishment.

If it goes ahead, the new development is meant to be a significantly smaller than the current nightclub building, with the extension set to be a single storey, apart from a small double storey section proposed to contain plant equipment.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “ The Wouldhave is an extremely popular pub in South Shields.

“We are always keen to give our customers the best pub possible and believe that our plans to extend and develop the pub will do this.

“We will wait on the outcome of planning in due course.”