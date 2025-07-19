We’ve had to change our South Shields circus act due to a potential hosepipe ban
Danny Adams, of CBBC’s Danny & Mick Show’, is bringing Cirque Du Hilarious to South Shields for the first time alongside his brother, Mick Potts, and dad, Clive Webb.
It is the first time that the show will be in South Shields - with the show running daily from July 22 until August 2.
The two-hour show, which is titled ‘Bonkers’, features acts from across the globe, including jugglers, trapeze, a bendy lady, a contortionist - as well as the slapstick humour that the trio are well known for.
The trio have had to change the show ahead of it launching in South Shields - with a ‘Houdini Escape’ originally planned for the line-up.
This would have seen Danny freeing himself from manacles while trapped underwater but due to fears that the North East could be impacted by a hosepipe ban, the performers have had to delve into their archive for a replacement routine.
Instead, Cirque Du Hilarious will now feature a potentially-lethal knife throwing routine - complete with someone being strapped to a spinning wheel.
Speaking ahead of the show, Danny said: “We were going to re-enact Houdini’s Milk Churn Escape where you’re put in a tank of water and you’ve got to escape but it is gallons of water.
“But with the potential of a hosepipe ban, we’ve had to change it for our knife throwing routine - which went wrong a good few years ago.
“The girl on the wheel unfortunately... no, she is fine, she just fell off the board and we’ve not done it since so for South Shields, it will be the first time we’ve brought the routine back.”
Cirque Du Hilarious will be based at Gypsies Green, in South Shields, from Tuesday, July 22, until Saturday, August 2.
Shows will return twice daily from 1pm until 3pm and then 4pm until 6pm.
Ringside tickets can be purchased at: https://www.universe.com/events/cirque-du-hilarious-ringside-south-shields-tickets-0QF8PL and grandstand tickets are available here: https://www.universe.com/events/cirque-du-hilarious-grandstand-south-shields-tickets-51DVSP.
For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/cirquehilarious or https://cirqueduhilarious.co.uk/.
