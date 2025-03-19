Around 2,000 trees have been planted at South Tyneside District Hospital.

Almost 2,000 trees were planted at South Tyneside District Hospital by around 60 volunteers on Saturday, March 15, as South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust (STSFT) aims for a greener future.

The trees were donated by NHS Forest, which is run by the Centre for Sustainable Healthcare (CSH). The initiative started in 2009 and since then, has seen more than 100,000 trees planted on or near NHS sites.

Here in South Tyneside, several types of tree were planted, which include Dogwood, Field Maple, Hawthorn, Crab Apple, Bird Cherry, Rowan and Hazel.

The trees will create a greener space for NHS staff, patients, and visitors, as well as playing an important role by storing carbon to benefit the wider environment.

Once the trees have grown, they will create a natural barrier between the hospital and John Reid Road, which will help to reduce the noise pollution and absorb emissions from the road.

Many of the trees will blossom in the future and provide an important nectar supply for insect and fruit for wildlife.

Ryan Swiers, Public Health Consultant, and Sustainability Lead at STSFT, has stated that the Trust is committed to creating a better environment for all of those who use South Tyneside District Hospital.

He said: “We’re committed to creating a cleaner and greener environment for our staff and our patients.

“This work forms part of the Trust’s green plans, improving biodiversity and helping us move towards the NHS carbon reduction targets.

“I’d like to thank everyone who was involved in this project. As well as everyone who volunteered on the day.

“There was a real sense of community and it’s so rewarding to know we’ve contributed to something that will benefit future generations.”

Cllr Ruth Berkley, Lead Member for Adults, Health and Independence at South Tyneside Council, has welcomed the planting of the trees at the borough’s hospital.

She commented: “We all recognise the power of nature to improve our environment and enhance our wellbeing and this project supports our vision for South Tyneside to be a place where people live healthy, happy, and fulfilled lives.

“We also welcome the Foundation Trust’s commitment to sustainability, supporting our wider action on climate change.”

The tree planting project was carried out in collaboration with Choice, STSFT’s subsidiary company.

Boots for the day were donated by the Robertson Group, Wyn Construction excavated and prepared the ground and MES Construction dug the holes for each tree. Southern Green were also on hand to help with the landscape strategy and planting proposals.