What is the weather expected to be like in South Shields today?

Here is the weather forecast for South Shields.

Forecasters expect a chilly start with any isolated patches of mist, fog and frost soon clearing to leave another dry and sunny day.

Once again it will become very mild with light winds. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells this evening, and patchy mist and fog forming overnight.

Low cloud spreading into the far northeast later.

Touch of frost in places, with winds remaining light. Minimum temperature 2 °C.

Thursday is expected to be a rather cloudy and noticeably cooler day.

Some showers are likely to develop for a time in the afternoon and evening. Maximum temperature 10 °C.