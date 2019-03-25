What is the weather expected to be like in South Tyneside today?

The bright start to the day is set to last although it will remain fairly cool with temperatures expected to reach 9°C in South Tyneside.

A bright and sunny start to the morning with cloudy spells forecast for this afternoon.

Temperatures will peak at 9°C today with lows of 5°C this morning - but it will feel as cold as 1°C.

A forecast for the North East on the Met Office website says: "A generally chilly start, then a dry and fine morning, feeling pleasant in the sunshine.

"Becoming cloudy during the afternoon, but still feeling warm. A strong coastal breeze at first, this soon easing.

"Staying dry tonight but cloudy through the evening, with breaks then becoming limited through the early hours. Chilly overnight, but the cloud cover should prevent a frost from forming."