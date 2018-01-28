What is the weather expected to be like in the North East this week?

A windy start to the week is expected as gusts batter the North East overnight.

Gusts of up to 45mph are expected early on Monday morning ahead of a day temperatures are unlikely to reach higher than seven degrees.

A dry week is expected in the region, with no heavy rain forecast across the Sunderland, South Tyneside and Hartlepool areas, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures are unlikely to climb past seven degrees throughout the week, with lows of three degrees forecast.

The wind may cause further problems later in the week, with guests of up to 41mph forecast on Wednesday.

The Met Office website states: "On Monday, early rain is forecast to soon clear away to the southeast to leave a breezy and colder day, with sunny spells developing and just the odd shower here and there. Maximum temperature 7°C.

"Tuesday is forecast to be mostly bright and breezy after a touch of frost, but some drizzle on hills."