What's the best takeaway in South Tyneside? Vote for yours in our Takeaway of the Year 2019 competition

We are on the hunt for the best takeaway of 2019.

Turkish or Indian, Spanish or Italian, English or Chinese there’s nothing us Brits love more than eating our favourite food at home, so come on all you bon viveurs – we need you to pick your overall winner.

You might choose a certain one because of the sublime flavours, the variety on offer, the wonderful sauces or because they deliver. Now you’ve sampled the sensations, textures and delights of your favourites and told us which ones should be included on our list so you can then whittle them down to the supreme top 10.

The list of eligible restaurants will be printed this week and next together with a voting slip.

To vote from the list, simply pick up a copy of the paper, complete the details on the coupon on the competition page, and post it to us, stating the full name and voting number of the takeaway you wish to nominate.

Please note, we cannot accept any photocopied or defaced coupons, or ones delivered after the closing date.

SGZ001 The Wok Inn, 138 Commercial Road, South Shields.

SGZ002 Abra Pizzas, 37 Mile End Road, South Shields.

SGZ003 Noodles of Noodles, 112 Ocean Road, South Shields.

SGZ004 Royal China, 87 Ocean Road, South Shields.

SGZ005 Asha Balti House, 168 Ocean Road, South Shields.

SGZ006 Shields Shawarma, 6 Chichester Road, South Shields.

SGZ007 Eastern Eye Tandoori, 4 Chichester Road, South Shields.

SGZ008 Marios, 7a Stanhope Parade, South Shields.

SGZ009 Silver Star, 12 Imeary Street, South Shields.

SGZ010 Raad Takeaway, 8 Imeary Street, South Shields.

SGZ011 Hot ‘N’ Tasty, 325-327 Laygate, South Shields.

SGZ012 Abbey’s Balti Cuisine, 501 Stanhope Road, South Shields.

SGZ013 Tasty Duck, 533 Stanhope Street, South Shields.

SGZ014 H Luigis, 399 Stanhope Road, South Shields.

SGZ015 Shields Pizza, 3 Frederick Street, South Shields.

SGZ016 Maaneks, 22 Frederick Street, South Shields.

SGZ017 Arman Spice, 378 South Eldon Street, South Shields.

SGZ018 Abbey’s Eastenders, 400 South Eldon Street, South Shields.

SGZ019 Golden House, 65 Boldon Lane, South Shields.

SGZ020 Chennai Central, 94 Boldon Lane, South Shields.

SGZ021 Guy’s Chinese Takeaway, 196 Green Lane, South Shields.

SGZ022 Red Star, 121 Marsden Road, South Shields.

SGZ023 Wing Wah, 85 Lake Avenue, South Shields.

SGZ024 Herbs & Spice, 71 Lake Avenue, South Shields.

SGZ025 Piccolo Food House, 323 Prince Edward Road, South Shields.

SGZ026 Quarry Lane Tandoori, 142 Quarry Lane, South Shields.

SGZ027 A K’s Triple Diner, 67 Nevison Avenue, South Shields.

SGZ028 Ocean Pearl, 193 Prince Edward Road, South Shields.

SGZ029 Spice Station, 149 Prince Edward Road, South Shields.

SGZ030 Rice N Spice, 3 Binchester Street, South Shields.

SGZ031 Simon’s Takeaway, 1 Tasmania Road, South Shields.

SGZ032 Biddick Hall Spice, 14 Fielding Court, South Shields.

SGZ033 Pizza Hut, 252 Sunderland Road, South Shields