What's the weather going to be like for the Royal wedding and will you be watching it?

Saturday's Royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was always guaranteed to warm many hearts regardless of the weather.

But the good news for the happy couple - and indeed for all of us hundreds of miles away - is that both Windsor and the North East are to enjoy sunshine tomorrow.

Temperatures are expected to reach 19 degrees celsius at the start of the service at 1pm and reach 31 degrees celsius by 3pm.

Here in the North East the gauge is expected to peak at around 19 degrees celsius early afternoon before dropping to 14 degrees celsius by 4pm.

Speaking about the wedding, Met Office meteorologist Martin Bowles said: "We are expecting wall-to-wall sunshine all day.

"The beginning of the day will start off cold - around 6C (43F) or 7C (45F) - but will rapidly warm up.

"Temperatures will peak around 3 o'clock at 21C (70F) and there will be light winds - all ideal for a wedding."