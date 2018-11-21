What the weather will be like for the South Shields Christmas lights switch-on

South Shields is set to get a festive glow this week as the Christmas lights are switched on - but you might want to wrap up warm and done some waterproofs if you're going to the big event.

The town has taken a pounding from heavy rain over the past few days, and sadly the weather isn't set to ease up for the South Shields Christmas lights switch-on which takes place on Thursday night.

Tomorrow is forecast for more heavy rain, though it is expected to be a little gentler while the switch-on is taking place between 6pm and 7pm.

Light rain is forecast from 4pm to 8pm, after which point heavy rain is set to return for much of the rest of the night.

The Met Office is predicting temperatures of around 8C for Thursday night, but the "feel like" temperature will be more like 5 or 6C because of the rain and wind.

The Met Office outlook for Friday to Sunday is for a cloudy few days with showers moving in from the North Sea at times. Temperature will recover "to near normal" for November, with overnight frost generally limited to higher ground.