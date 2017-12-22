What time is the South Shields Boxing Day Dip and where is it held?

So charitable are folk on South Tyneside that there are actually more than just one Boxing Day dip on December 26.

Here's what we know and we've also produced a slideshow of photos from previous South Shields festive splashes.

Competitors in the 2003 dip.

What time is the first South Shields Boxing Day dip?

The main dip, organised by the town's Cancer Connections charity, takes place near the Little Haven Hotel, Littlehaven Beach, close to the mouth of the River Tyne, at 11am.

Can I still enter?

No. Registration closed on Thursday.

What time is the second dip?

St Clare's Hospice, in Jarrow, is also holding its annual fundraising dip at noon. This also takes place at Littlehaven Beach but closer towards The Dunes.

Can I still take part in this dip?

Yes. Online registration has now closed although people can sign up for this dip in person between 11am-noon. Why not cheer on participants in the first dip before taking part yourself in the second?

How much will it cost?

Registration is £5 with organisers asking for an additional £25 donation to support the hospice's work.

Who can take part?

The minimum age for taking part is eight with participants between eight-18 needing to be accompanied by adults. All entrants should come ready to dip as there is no changing area available.

Where can I find the best coverage of the dips?

On our www.shieldsgazette.com website. We also intend to Facebook live from the event here.