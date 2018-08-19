What will the weather be like in the run-up to the August Bank Holiday weekend?

We've had a mixed bag of weather this week, with warm temperatures interspersed with showers.

But what will the weather be like this week in what, for most, is the penultimate week of the school holidays

After a wet start to today, it will become dry by this evening, and will remain mostly dry with sunny spells tomorrow.

There will be the chance of the odd light shower later, mainly in the south of the region.

It will be warm inland, but cooler near the coast, with onshore breezes developing. The maximum temperature will be 22°C.

Tuesday will be rather warm and humid with some sunshine and a few showers.

Outbreaks of rain are likely to make erratic progress southeast Wednesday, followed by fresher, brighter conditions for Thursday.