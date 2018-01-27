What would South Tyneside be like without alcohol? Council chiefs want your views on booze for new strategy

People in South Tyneside are being invited to have their say on how alcohol effects life in the borough.

A new strategy is being devised by a number of agencies in a bid to deal with various booze-related issues.

Coun Tracey Dixon

People are being asked for their views on a number of questions as well as being given the chance to pose their own to experts during a dedicated event held on Wednesday.

It will take place at The Word in South Shields, between 2pm and 4pm.

The panel which will include George Mansbridge, head of development services at South Tyneside Council, Tom Hall, director of public health for South Tyneside, Stuart Wright, senior development services at the council and Dr Dave Julien, clinical director at South Tyneside Clinical Commissioning Group.

Coun Tracey Dixon, lead member for independence and wellbeing, said: “Alcohol consumption can have an effect on many areas of life. From the link between alcohol and crime and anti-social behaviour to drinking in public spaces to the selling of alcohol to under-age young people, alcohol can have a major impact on an area and affect the quality of life.

“We want people to tell us how they think the borough could look if we drank less alcohol.

“I would encourage people to come along and share their views on the damaging effect alcohol can have on our borough.

“We can then take on board their views and make sure our strategy addresses those issues.”

Questions people are being asked to for their views include:

•What would South Tyneside look like if we drank less alcohol?

•How can we attract more families to South Shields town centre on weekends and evenings?

•Who do you think is more at risk from drinking alcohol?

•Do you think it is safe to drink whilst pregnant?

•How should we help people who are addicted to alcohol?

•What does alcohol mean to you?

People wishing to pose their own questions are asked to submit questions ahead of the event to Samantha Start, Public Health Practitioner, via post to South Tyneside Council, Town Hall and Civic Offices, Westoe Road, South Shields NE33 2RL, by phone 424 6515 or by email to Samantha.start@southtyneside.gov.uk