When do Metro trains run in Sunderland and South Tyneside this Christmas? Full details revealed

Train operator Nexus has revealed full details of its Christmas timetable throughout Sunderland and South Tyneside.

It has promised extra trains from this Friday, December 14, to help shoppers, families and party goers.

Metro services director Chris Carson said: “We are responding to customer needs by providing extra services in the countdown to Christmas.

"The festive period is an exciting but extremely busy time for everyone as we enjoy Christmas events with friends and family as well as getting the all-important last minute shopping, so extra Metros are vital.

Services will also operate on Tuesday, December 26, when Sunderland entertain Bradford City in a Boxing Day League One clash at the Stadium of Light.

Mr Carson added: “Metro will be on hand throughout the festive period as a quick and easy way to travel meaning you don’t have to worry about the traffic or cost of parking.

"The extra Metro services will enable our passengers to spend quality time with friends and family, to make the most of this special time of year.”

A summary of Metro services from December 24 is as follows:

Monday, Christmas Eve:

A weekday service will run until about 6.30pm with an hourly service thereafter (and a 30-minute service in Newcastle city centre) until about 11pm.

Tuesday, Christmas Day:

No trains.

Wednesday, Boxing Day:

A normal Saturday service will run from about 8am until about 8pm.

Thursday, December 27, and Friday, December 28:

Normal weekday service.

Saturday, December 29:

Normal Saturday services.

Sunday, December 30:

Normal Sunday services.

Monday, New Year’s Eve:

A weekday timetable operates until around 10pm and then at a half-hourly frequency (and a 15-minute service in Newcastle city centre) until about 11pm. There will be additional trains running to accommodate extra travellers expected for Newcastle’s early evening New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Tuesday, New Year’s Day:

No trains. Normal timetables resume from Wednesday, January 2, 2019.

Times will vary for each station so passengers are advised to check for further details via @My_Metro on Twitter, www.facebook.com/mymetrotw, www.Nexus.org.uk/metro or by calling Nexus on (0191) 2020747.