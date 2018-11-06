When is the Christmas lights switch-on in Hebburn for 2018?

Christmas is coming, and within a few weeks the lights will be shining to celebrate the festive season.

Hebburn's Christmas lights switch-on will take place on Monday November 26 from 4pm to 5pm in Hebburn Fountains Park.

Ray Spencer will compere an evening of festive music and entertainment to help celebrate the occasion.

