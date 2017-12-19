When will The Word, Haven Point and other council buildings in South Tyneside be open over Christmas?

Council buildings across South Tyneside will close over the Christmas holidays.

South Shields Town Hall and Customer Service Centre, Jarrow Town Hall, Day Centres, Star Centre, Riverside Customer Service Centre and Homefinder in the Market place will close at 4.30pm on Friday, December 22 and re-open on January 2.

The Word,in South Shields, will only be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. The building will be open from 10am until 4pm, from December 27 until December 31.

Hebburn Central library will close at 4pm on Saturday December 23 and will reopen from 10am to 4pm from December 27 to December 29. Normal operating hours will operate on December 30 2017. The library will be closed on Sunday 31 December and Monday 1 January.

Simonside Outdoor Adventure will close at 9.30pm on Tuesday.

Haven Point in South Shields and Hebburn Central leisure services will only be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Emergency and essential services will be maintained over the Christmas and New Year period. These include:- The Initial Contact team on 0845 130 4959; South Tyneside Home’s emergency repairs on 0300 123 6633;

The Customer Contact Centre on 0191 427 7000 will close at 1pm on Saturday until 8am on December 27. It will close again at 1pm on December 30.

During closure, people can call the out-of-hours number on 0191 455 6111.

All services will re-open on January 2.