Where you can get a sneak preview of Elmer - who could be as big as the Great North Snowdogs

Fans of children’s storybook character Elmer are being given the chance to win their very own sculpture of the popular patchwork elephant.

Elmer the elephant with members of the fundraising team from St Oswald's Hospice.

The colourful elephant is the subject of Elmer’s Great North Parade, a free public art trail being delivered by St Oswald’s Hospice in Newcastle later this year.

But before then he's heading out on tour to meet families across the region, and give them the chance to win their very own full-size Elmer elephant sculpture.

It's hoped the Elmer Trail will prove as popular as the Great North Snowdogs, which captured the imaginations of young and old alike back in 2016.

Just like its predecessor, the elephant parade will feature individually-decorated statues, this time of best-selling author David McKee’s colourful character.

70 colourful Elmer the elephant sculptures will be sited around the North East.

Seventy of them will be on show in public places around the North east from August 21 to October 27, and then auctioned off to raise money for St Oswald's.

Before then, Elmer and his herd of staff will be stopping off at venues across Sunderland, South Tyneside, Gateshead, Newcastle and North Tyneside.

Jane Hogan, head of fundraising at St Oswald's Hospice, said: “Some of our wonderful Snowdogs raised as much as £6,000 when they were auctioned in 2016.

“So, while we can’t place an exact value on the Elmer sculptures, it’s a good indication of what our fantastic Elmer raffle prize may be worth.

“We also have two hampers of official Great North Elmer merchandise, worth £100 and £50, to give away to runners up, so I’d urge everyone to have a go.

“Just by buying a ticket people are supporting the Hospice’s Children and Young People’s Service – where we support children 0-25 years who have incurable conditions, and their families and loved ones too.

“We rely on the generosity of the community to help us continue our vital work with people right across the North East and we are very grateful for their support.”

Elmer fans don’t need to worry if they can’t get along to meet Elmer on tour as tickets for his ele-phantastic raffle are also available to buy online HERE.

Raffle tickets will also be on sale at each of St Oswald’s Hospice’s 23 charity shops across the region until the end of May. Tickets cost £1 each or £20 for a book of 20.

Here are some of the places you can meet Elmer on his tour of the region:

April 18-19: Newcastle Racecourse.

April 30: Newcastle Falcons RFC

May 25: intu Eldon Square and Metrocentre

May 30-June 3: Elmer will be making his way around Gateshead.

July 6: Elmer’s Patchwork Parade, Saltwell Park, Gateshead

July 26-28: Sunderland International Airshow

August 2 and 9: Asda, Metrocentre, Gateshead