Whitburn business in the running for national food award

A fishmonger has been named as a finalist at the prestigious national Farm Shop & Deli Awards.

Whitburn-based Latimers Latimer’s Seafood Ltd is a previous winner of the fishmonger of the year category in the awards, back in 2015.

Ailsa Latimer, director of Latimer’s Seafood and wife of founder Robert Latimer, said: “We are never complacent about receiving this kind of recognition.

“The fact we are a previous winner only serves to put more pressure on our entry, and to achieve finalist status again is fantastic.

“This is also a great way to promote fresh seafood as a delicious and healthy addition to anyone’s diet, something we feel very passionately about.”

Latimer’s has been trading since 2002 and has transformed from local fishmonger with a staff of four to a thriving deli and café business that employs upwards of 23 staff.

Latimer’s preparation of the food is hugely labour intensive.

Husband and wife team Robert and Ailsa maintain strong links to the local community and were recently shortlisted in the Autism Professionals Awards 2018 in the Most Supportive Employer category.

Robert said: “Thank you to everyone that voted for us in the Farm Shop and Deli Awards 2018.

“The comments from the public will certainly have helped us achieve finalist status once again in these nationally prestigious awards.

“Fingers crossed now for when the category winners are announced at the Birmingham NEC on April 16.”