Why a big tent has gone up on the clifftops near Souter Lighthouse

A huge tent which has gone up on the clifftops by Souter Lighthouse has sparked interest from the public wondering what is going on.

And now The National Trust has confirmed that Manchester-based band Pale Waves are filming their latest music video on the Leas and clifftops near to Souter Lighthouse.

The National Trust managed area is one of a number of locations in the borough which are set to feature in the video, with Trow Quarry also set to be a filming location for the band this week.

A spokeswoman for the National Trust said it was great for areas in the borough to be chosen to star in the video.

She said: "Pale Waves are filming a music video on the area near to Souter Lighthouse.

"It is great for South Tyneside and nice that Souter Lighthouse is going to be in the video as a landmark."

Filming is set to continue for the rest of the week.

Pale Waves are an indie pop band which formed in 2014 and are known for songs such as Heavenly and Eighteen.

They have been confirmed as one of the bands set to play at Reading and Leeds Festival 2019.