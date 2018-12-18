Why these inspirational youngsters were given extra-special Christmas gifts

More than 80 deserving youngsters in South Tyneside have been given extra-special gifts this Christmas - thanks to the efforts of people in the community.

Jarrow-based charity Community Corner joined forces with residents in the borough and community groups as part of its Christmas Wishes campaign.

Finlay Bulmer recieves his OrCam MyEy. with (L-R) Lynn Bulmer, Community Corner founders Lynne Davis and Cheryl McDonald.

The organisation received nominations for children across South Tyneside who are deserving of a Christmas gift.

Seven-year-old Imogen Carr, from South Shields, was one of the youngsters who was granted a wish.

The Monkton Junior School pupil was born with club feet and amniotic band syndrome - forcing her to spend most of her time growing up with her foot in a cast.

She eventually had the bottom half of her left leg amputated in May after many operations to try and correct her left foot.

Her bravery was rewarded with a new pink bike, which was presented to her at Jarrow Civic Hall.

Imogen’s dad Chris Carr said: “To see Imogen walking around with a bike means more than I can put into words.”

Finlay Bulmer, 17, from Simonside, became blind suddenly two years ago and was diagnosed with Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy.

He was given a wearable camera called and OrCam MyEye to help him regain his independence.

It assists people who have lost their sight or are visually impaired by using artificial intelligence.

Finlay’s mum Lynn said: “The device will go onto the side of Finlay’s glasses and it will be able to identity people and help him with independence.

“It’s going to be massive for him, it will change his life.”

The TSB has donated £10,000 to Community Corner to help them to continue the work they do.

TSB also supported their Christmas Wishes campaign by donating some of the gifts.

Cheryl McDonald, who founded Community Corner with her mother Lynne Davis four years ago, said: “These are our people in our community and they matter.

“We decided to get together to do Christmas Wishes and provide some happiness to the children of South Tyneside.”

Bev Gibson, area director for TSB in North East England and Cumbria, said: “Community Corner are our Pride of the North East community winners, a mother and daughter double act who are completely funded through donations in the local community.

“They are completely selfless women who give everything to help children and families who need extra support in the South Tyneside area.

“That’s what TSB do, we’re all about people helping people, so I’m really proud to have been there.”