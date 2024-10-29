Why we are writing a love letter to South Tyneside and how you can get involved

Today we are launching #LoveYour to celebrate the local businesses, people, places and the quirks which make South Tyneside so amazing.

The campaign, which has been launched to coincide with the annual ‘Journalism Matters’ week and in the run-up to the festive season, will be a love letter to our borough as we focus on everything from amazing pubs to top-notch chippies.

Our reporters are out and about experiencing the community and reporting back but we need also you to share your top local tips.

If you #LoveYour - we want to know what and why.

We have launched the #LoveYour campaign to showcase the best of what South Tyneside has to offer. | National World

From the iconic seafront in South Shields to discovering more about the borough’s history at Jarrow Hall, we’ll be covering all that is great about South Tyneside.

We’ll also be sharing some of the new and already established restaurants, pubs and bars from across the borough, as well as asking for your input as you share your favourite places.

Ryan Smith, one of the reporters at the Shields Gazette, said: “As a team who call South Tyneside and the wider North East home, we are passionate about showcasing the best that this region has to offer.

“We want to shine a light on the borough to really show off what is going on, what there is to get involved in, and highlight why so many people love calling this place home.”

We want to hear exactly what it is you love about South Tyneside. You can get in touch with us by emailing: [email protected].

You can also submit your own article about something that makes this city special to you in your own words or via video - by submitting to https://www.yourworld.net/submit.