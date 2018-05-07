Will the bank holiday sunshine continue throughout this week?

They are the questions on everyone's lips as we contemplate a return to work after the long holiday weekend.

Will the surprisingly sunny weather continue while you are stuck in a stuffy office?

Or will the temperatures drop to their usual May average or even below?

Well, if forecasters at the Met Office are to be believed, the overall picture is a little bit of both.

Tuesday is expected to herald more sunshine across the North East with temperatures reaching 22 degrees celsius.

From Wednesday onwards, however, the heat gradually disappears with temperatures dropping to 16 degrees celsius and to 13 degrees by the end of the week.

While the sunshine will also vanish, the cloudy conditions are at least expected to remain dry.

