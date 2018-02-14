Will we get snow in the North East today?

Parts of the North East may see some snow flurries today as the Met Office issues a weather warning.

A Yellow warning for snow has been issued for North East England, the North East and Yorkshire and the Humber.

In the region today, the forecast is set to be steady at around 3°C or 4°C - but our forecast predicts it will feel much colder, with temperatures in the minuses.

The Chief Forecaster's assessment said: "A band of rain will push eastwards across northern England through Wednesday.

"This is likely to fall as snow mainly above 200m with accumulations of 5 cm possible over some higher routes.

"To the east of the Pennines this may temporarily fall as sleet and snow to low levels with some small slushy accumulations possible."

The Met Office warning is set from 11am until 4pm today.