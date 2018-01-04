Winner revealed for readers' favourite Shields cover picture of the year

Whatever the weather, South Tyneside really is a beautiful place to live, work and pla

And you've all been there to capture the best of the borough on camera over the past 12 months.

The winning picture by Lindsay Dobson.

We add a new cover picture to the Shields Gazette Facebook page almost every week - and we picked the 10 cover pictures of 2017, taken by readers, which received the most likes.

These were put together in an online poll in a bid to find our photo of the year.



We excluded pictures taken by our own photographers, and only included one entry per reader.

You've voted for your favourite from the top 10 - and here are the results from 684 votes:

Lindsay Dobson: 53%

Sid Gibson: 29%

Peter Eltringham: 4%

Ashley Foster: 4%

Christopher Miller: 4%

Steve McGrath: 2%

Elizabeth Wilson: 2%

Lee Anderson: 1%

Billy Bone: 1%

Stephen Moran: 1%