The following schools are closed today due to the wintry weather:

Sunderland:

Kepier School, Houghton

County Durham:

St William's RC Primary School, Trimdon Village.

North Durham Academy, Stanley

St Mary’s Primary in Blackhill

St Mary’s RCVA Primary School, Wingate

Consett Academy

Tanfield School, Stanley

Ferryhill Business and Enterprise College

Please check back for updates.