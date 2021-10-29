The Great North Air Ambulance was called to the Horsley Hill area this morning, Friday, October 29.

Members of the crew treated a 94-year-old man at the scene before a doctor from the service accompanied him to hospital by road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police received a report of the incident shortly after 10am and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.

Marsden Road was closed past Horsley Square for some time while emergency services attended the scene but had reopened by early afternoon.

Officers have already spoken to a number of witnesses and are now appealing for anyone who thinks they have information to help their investigation or dashcam footage from the area to get in touch.

Sergeant Kevin Postings from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department urged anyone who could help to get in touch as quickly as possible: “This was a serious incident which has hospitalised an elderly male and we are hoping he makes a full and swift recovery.

The Great North Air Ambulance was called to South Shields this morning

“We are working hard to establish what happened in the moments prior to the incident, and would ask that anyone who was driving in the area at the time or who saw what happened, gets in touch with us. We are especially interested in hearing from anyone with dashcam footage.”

A Great North Air Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the call had been received just after 10.20am.

“We were contacted at 10.21am and arrived at the scene at 10.35am,” she said.

"Our doctor and paramedic assessed and treated a patient then accompanied them as they were taken to hospital by the North East Ambulance Service.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed the man had been taken to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary.

"We were called at 10.09am to a person who had been hit by a car in Marsden Road in South Shields, ” she said.

"We dispatched a double-crewed ambulance and requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance.

"A patient was taken to the RVI by road with a doctor on board.”

Anyone with information should use the Tell us Something page on the force website, quoting log NP-20211029-0311, or email [email protected]

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.