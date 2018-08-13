Woman arrested after early hours crash in South Shields

A woman has been arrested after a car flipped onto its roof in South Shields.

The incident happened in Salisbury Place, close to Beach Road in the town, in the early hours of this morning. A car on its side following a crash in Salisbury Place in South Shields in the early hours of Sunday.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At around 1.37am on Sunday, August 12, police received a report of a collision involving two vehicles on Salisbury Place, South Shields.

"Officers attended the scene and found a car had overturned after it had been in collision with a stationary vehicle.

"A 21-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Nobody else was injured in the incident.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and a 21-year-old woman has since been arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle above the legal alcohol limit.

"She has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 116 120818 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

One witness told the Gazette: “It happened about 1.30am.

"We were woken up by a big crash and then someone screaming. It’s a long road and a lot of people speed down there.

"There aren’t any speed bumps so drivers tend to go a bit faster. The car just flipped and was left on its side in the middle of the road.

"There were quite a lot of people out in the street and the police sent an armed response unit for some reason.”

She said she had seen a woman climb from the car: "She must have been able to wind down the passenger side window and get out,” she said.

"She was obviously in shock and then started vomiting in the street.

"She was shouting things as well before the police turned up.

"An ambulance was called and then the police cordoned the street off before the car got taken away by a recovery vehicle.

"The woman was put in an ambulance and taken away by the paramedics but it didn’t look like she was badly injured."