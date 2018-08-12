Woman climbs out of car after it flips in crash on South Shields street

An eyewitness has described how she saw a woman crawl out of her car after it flipped onto its side following a crash in a South Shields street.

The incident happened in Salisbury Place, close to Beach Road in the town, in the early hours of this morning.

A car on its side following a crash in Salisbury Place in South Shields in the early hours of Sunday.

The Mercedes car the woman was driving is believed to have clipped a parked car before landing on its side.

One witness who lives close by told the Gazette that the woman managed to crawl out of the vehicle before the emergency services arrived.

“It happened about 1.30am,” said the woman.

“”We were woken up by a big crash and then someone screaming.

Police on the scene following a crash in Salisbury Place, South Shields.

“It’s a long road and a lot of people speed down there.

“There aren’t any speed bumps so drivers tend to go a bit faster.

“The car just flipped and was left on its side in the middle of the road.

“There were quite a lot of people out in the street and the police sent an armed response unit for some reason.”

The witness says she saw a woman climb out of the car.

“She must have been able to wind down the passenger side window and get out,” she said.

“She was obviously in shock and then started vomiting in the street.

“She was shouting things as well before the police turned up.

“An ambulance was called and then the police cordoned the street off before the car got taken away by a recovery vehicle.

“The woman was put in an ambulance and taken away by the paramedics but it didn’t look like she was badly injured.”

The witness added that the scene was cleared by the emergency services by about 3.30am.

The Gazette contacted Northumbria Police about the incident but the force said they were unable to provide details at this time.