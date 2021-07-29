Northumbria Police, the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS), Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and HM Coastguard were called to Trow Rocks following calls earlier today, Thursday, July 29, with the first received at 8.45am.

Police confirmed at 11.30am the incident had come to a close and the woman had been moved to safety.

A force spokesperson said: “At 8.45am today we received a report of concern for the welfare of a woman in the Frenchman's Bay area of South Shields

Emergency services on the scene of the incident near Trow Rocks.

“Officers attended the scene and spoke to the woman in question, who was brought to safety."​

NEAS confirmed it was alerted to and incident at Trow Lea at 9.10am following concerns for a woman's welfare and sent three of its Hazardous Area Response Teams (Hart), which worked alongside the other services as the call out was brought to a close.

It assessed her at the scene, but she did not need hospital treatment.

The incident was reported shortly before 9am.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “We can confirm that earlier this morning TWFRS crews have been in attendance of an incident at Trow Rocks in South Shields.

"The initial emergency call was made to our control room by the North East Ambulance Service requesting assistance, and the first crew were on the scene at 9.55am.

“Three appliances, our rope team and a 4x4 vehicle were in attendance from South Shields, Hebburn and Marley Park Community Fire Stations.

“The crews left the scene at 10.32am – leaving the incident in the hands of the Coastguard.”

Police and ambulance service vehicles pictured close to the incident.

