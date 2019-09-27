Marie was involved in the crash on John Reid Road.

Emergency services were called at around 4.25pm on Tuesday, September 24 to John Reid Road near Strathmore Gardens where Marie Shepherd, 45, had crashed and become trapped in her car.

Marie was heading towards a roundabout during busy traffic. She said: “I set off and the back end of the car just went and in that split second everything that I’ve ever been taught just went out of my head. The car swung too hard and I couldn’t control it.”

Thankfully, Marie suffered no serious injuries.

Marie was left trapped in her car on John Reid Road behind Strathmore Gardens.

She said: “It was like something out of a movie and I don’t understand how it happened. I couldn’t live with myself if I had hit somebody.”

Among others, first aider, Helen Scott, 36, from Biddick Hall came to her side.

Helen said: “I spoke to her to keep her calm while checking for injuries. Her seat belt saved her.”

Marie’s daughter, Shelby Shepherd, 15, was travelling the opposite way on a bus at the time.

Marie is now recovering from the crash.

Marie said: “I could hear hysterical screaming in the distance. I realised it was my daughter and I just panicked. She just got off the bus, took her shoes off and ran back down the road.

“A fire fighter helped us but I can’t remember his name.”

Now, Marie is concerned about the safety of the road after hearing of other crashes in the area.

She said: “I’ve heard that a lamppost used to be there but it was moved after another crash. If it was still there, I would’ve hit it. My daughter could’ve seen something so much worse. Something has got to be done.”

Emergency services were quick to the scene.

A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said: “Earlier this year, the council carried out a traffic study into the A1300 John Reid Road between King George Road and Boldon Lane to investigate road safety concerns.