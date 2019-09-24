Woman rescued from car after crashing into trees in South Shields
Emergency services helped rescue a woman whose car had crashed into trees on John Reid Road in South Tyneside.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service were called at 4.24pm on Tuesday, September 24 to reports of a crash on John Reid Road near Strathmore Gardens.
Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service were also informed and were quickly sent to the scene as it was found that a woman was trapped in a car after it had crashed into some trees by the side of the road.
Two crews of firefighters from South Shields Community Fire Station worked with other emergency services to rescue her from the vehicle.
At the time of the collision, a spokesperson for the fire service said: “The crews are working to get an adult female out of the vehicle after it has crashed into a tree.”
By around 6pm, the woman had been released from the car safely as police officers remained at the side of the road.
A spokesperson for the Ambulance Service said: “We sent an ambulance to the scene where the woman was trapped in a car. We checked her over and the patient was then taken to South Tyneside Hospital’s A&E.”
Northumbria Police has confirmed that the woman’s injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
Traffic had started to build in the area of the incident at the time but congestion improved around an hour after the initial call.